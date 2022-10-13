NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $286.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $112.83 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.20.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

