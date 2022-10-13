NVE (NVEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 19th.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 55.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter.

NVE Stock Performance

Shares of NVEC stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. NVE has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $75.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.15.

NVE Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVE in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of NVE

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after buying an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 4.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NVE by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NVE by 575.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 65,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

See Also

