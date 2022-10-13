Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$79.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nuvei to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Nuvei from C$130.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Nuvei Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE NVEI opened at C$36.61 on Friday. Nuvei has a 1 year low of C$36.14 and a 1 year high of C$167.50. The firm has a market cap of C$5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.64.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

