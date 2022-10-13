Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 2,020.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuvectis Pharma news, CEO Ron Bentsur acquired 19,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $165,219.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,987,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,099,057.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,315 shares of company stock valued at $323,416.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter worth $84,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter worth $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter valued at $1,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance

Nuvectis Pharma stock remained flat at $6.70 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,113. Nuvectis Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.