Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 369.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its stake in Nutrien by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 4.6% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 17.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE NTR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.91. 79,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,871. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $65.84 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

