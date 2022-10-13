NSUR COIN Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. NSUR COIN has a market cap of $98.60 million and approximately $58,798.00 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NSUR COIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NSUR COIN has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NSUR COIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN’s launch date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR COIN (NSUR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NSUR COIN has a current supply of 0. The last known price of NSUR COIN is 0.00050198 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $59,353.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nsurcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NSUR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NSUR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NSUR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.