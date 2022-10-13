Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Cowen to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 161.16% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.
Novavax Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of NVAX stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.06. 247,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,208. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,966,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,586,000 after acquiring an additional 471,322 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $65,066,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,996,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 448,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.