Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Cowen to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 161.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Shares of NVAX stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.06. 247,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,208. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.50.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,966,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,586,000 after acquiring an additional 471,322 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $65,066,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,996,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 448,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

