Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Novavax to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novavax from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Novavax Trading Up 5.2 %

NVAX traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. 313,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,208. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

