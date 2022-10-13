Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Nova Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ NVMI traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.72. 18,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,207. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $71.99 and a fifty-two week high of $149.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $141.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.60 million. Nova had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 28.21%. Analysts predict that Nova will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nova by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nova during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

