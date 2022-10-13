NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 28,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,718. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -80.39 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.06.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. NOV had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NOV will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in NOV by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NOV by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

