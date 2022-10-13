Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.57. 4,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.81. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,438 shares of company stock worth $76,522. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 350,988 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth $15,340,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after purchasing an additional 277,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 226,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 174,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

