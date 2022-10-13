NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.80

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.92, with a volume of 96864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NWH.UN shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.06.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.