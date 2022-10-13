Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $565.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $519.58.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $492.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $484.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.88. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $515.49. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 27.0% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 15.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 86.7% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

