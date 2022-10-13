Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for 1.2% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 13.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,780,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $536,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 82.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 28,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 102.1% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4 %

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.58.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $490.55. The company had a trading volume of 25,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,393. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $515.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $484.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

