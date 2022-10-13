Northland Securities Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $80.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.73.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.51.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,824 shares of company stock worth $12,861,501 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

