Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Update

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the September 15th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northern Trust stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NTRSO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.39. 37,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,784. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.08.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.2938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

