Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $117.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $17.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

