Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Northern Technologies International Price Performance
NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $117.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $17.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Northern Technologies International
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
Featured Stories
