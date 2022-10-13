Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,552. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Northern Technologies International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

