Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Northern Technologies International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,552. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.97.
Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Northern Technologies International
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
