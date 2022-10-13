North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,078 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $130.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.69.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

