Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after buying an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $266,212,000 after buying an additional 470,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after buying an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $209.59 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

