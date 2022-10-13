Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the September 15th total of 317,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nordea Bank Abp Stock Performance
NRDBY stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,433. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 33.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.
