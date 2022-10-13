Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Noodles & Company Stock Up 1.8 %

NDLS opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.08 million, a P/E ratio of -46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $13.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $131.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 17,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $81,090.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 908,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,650.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 185,065 shares of company stock valued at $840,509 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 40,401 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 26.4% in the first quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 263,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 7.5% in the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 822,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

