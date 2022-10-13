Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Up 4,584.6% in September

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 4,584.6% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRILY traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 50,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. Nomura Research Institute has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.66.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

