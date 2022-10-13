Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 211,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,466,317 shares.The stock last traded at $3.33 and had previously closed at $3.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nomura

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura

In other news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares in the company, valued at $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.