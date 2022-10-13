Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMRGet Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 211,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,466,317 shares.The stock last traded at $3.33 and had previously closed at $3.30.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

In other news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares in the company, valued at $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

