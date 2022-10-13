Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF) Short Interest Update

Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, an increase of 9,645.5% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ninety One Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NINTF remained flat at 2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Ninety One Group has a 52 week low of 2.35 and a 52 week high of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 2.50.

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt began coverage on Ninety One Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Ninety One Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.