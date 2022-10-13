NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in NIKE by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $225,747,000 after purchasing an additional 788,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Barclays dropped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $89.43. 415,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,718,082. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

