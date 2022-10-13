NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.95. 108,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,523,032. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

