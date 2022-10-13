Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,430,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,598. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Nielsen by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 227,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 57,778 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

