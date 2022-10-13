NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,199. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,772.77 and a beta of 0.97. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $21.87.

Insider Activity

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. Research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $60,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 330.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 102,185 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 38.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 20.0% in the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 20.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

