NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NEP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.97. The company had a trading volume of 30,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.02.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

