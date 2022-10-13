Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Down to $2.62

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 2.62, but opened at 2.47. Nextdoor shares last traded at 2.52, with a volume of 11,844 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIND. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 4.55.

Nextdoor Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 3.63.

Insider Transactions at Nextdoor

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of -0.10. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 54.45%. The company had revenue of 54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 56.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of 3.06 per share, for a total transaction of 4,896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,043,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately 24,612,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 1,600,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of 3.06 per share, for a total transaction of 4,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,043,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,612,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Sze acquired 500,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.32 per share, with a total value of 1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,869,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately 32,765,126.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,765,000 shares of company stock worth $17,939,150. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 43,733 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Nextdoor during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Nextdoor during the second quarter worth about $2,152,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nextdoor by 18.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,121,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 175,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Featured Articles

