Newport Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,493,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,346,000 after acquiring an additional 336,135 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 17,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 68,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,535,479. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.93 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

