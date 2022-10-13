Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Newmark Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Newmark Group stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.04 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Newmark Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Newmark Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

