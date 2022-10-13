New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Raised to C$1.50

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

New Gold Price Performance

TSE:NGD traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.27. 1,269,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,415. The company has a market capitalization of C$866.52 million and a P/E ratio of 7.47. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.80 and a 12 month high of C$2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Gold

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$147.68 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renaud Adams bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$48,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,084,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,116,878.44. In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 703,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$710,841.03. Also, Director Renaud Adams purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,084,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,116,878.44. Insiders purchased 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,560 in the last quarter.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

