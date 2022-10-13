New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 493625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 18.14. The company has a market cap of C$14.44 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects, which consists of 67 claims covering an area of 11,620 hectares situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

