Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Up 5.7%

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVROGet Rating) shot up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $38.49. 9,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 598,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NVRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Nevro to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Nevro Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70.

Nevro (NYSE:NVROGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.73%. The company had revenue of $104.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after purchasing an additional 807,678 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Nevro by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth $2,432,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 140.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 89.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 41,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.