Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $38.49. 9,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 598,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NVRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Nevro to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.73%. The company had revenue of $104.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after purchasing an additional 807,678 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Nevro by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth $2,432,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 140.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 89.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 41,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.