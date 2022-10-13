Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVRO. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Nevro to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Nevro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. 11,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,713. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nevro has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $121.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.66 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 43.73% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 22.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 82,039 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 611,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,273,000 after acquiring an additional 87,633 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 12.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 19.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 26.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

