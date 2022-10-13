Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV) Shares Down 4%

Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating) shares traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.24. 118,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 292,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Nevada Sunrise Gold Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$23.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21.

Nevada Sunrise Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's flagship project is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 additional leased patents covering an area of 10,280 acres located in White Pine County.

