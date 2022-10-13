Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 9.18 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52-week low of 9.05 and a 52-week high of 19.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is 10.91.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBXG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 69.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 351,579 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after buying an additional 261,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 153,959 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 570,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 55,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,964,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.