Netcompany Group A/S (OTC:NTCYF) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Netcompany Group A/S (OTC:NTCYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Netcompany Group A/S Stock Performance
OTC NTCYF opened at $72.50 on Thursday. Netcompany Group A/S has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $72.50.
About Netcompany Group A/S
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Netcompany Group A/S (NTCYF)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Netcompany Group A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcompany Group A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.