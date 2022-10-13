Netcompany Group A/S (OTC:NTCYF) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Netcompany Group A/S (OTC:NTCYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Netcompany Group A/S Stock Performance

OTC NTCYF opened at $72.50 on Thursday. Netcompany Group A/S has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $72.50.

About Netcompany Group A/S

Netcompany Group A/S, an IT services company, delivers business critical IT solutions to public and private sector customers in Denmark, Norway, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Greece, Spain, and internationally. It is involved in the development, maintenance, and operation of business-critical IT solutions for various areas, such as digital Web and self-service solutions, application development, cognitive computing, e-commerce and product information management (PIM), ERP, CRM and marketing, application management, case and document management, operation and infrastructure, data and insight, application and mobile, and organizational implementation.

