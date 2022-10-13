Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $102.78

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $102.78 and last traded at $105.40, with a volume of 518042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.21.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
