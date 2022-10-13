Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Paul Geyer Purchases 2,783 Shares

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Paul Geyer bought 2,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,089.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,677.50.

Paul Geyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neovasc alerts:

On Friday, October 7th, Paul Geyer bought 2,217 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,589.55.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Paul Geyer purchased 2,271 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.13 per share, with a total value of C$18,456.42.

On Friday, September 16th, Paul Geyer purchased 4,486 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$37,615.11.

Neovasc Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.78. Neovasc Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.49 and a 52-week high of C$6.07.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc ( TSE:NVC Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($4.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.50) by C($2.70). The firm had revenue of C$1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 million.

(Get Rating)

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.