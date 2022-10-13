Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.77. Neogen has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. Neogen had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Neogen will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 17,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,436.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James P. Tobin bought 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent bought 17,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 58,100 shares of company stock worth $1,009,668. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Neogen by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,068,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,459,000 after buying an additional 3,153,848 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,455,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,342,000 after buying an additional 580,088 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Neogen by 2,768.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 537,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 518,972 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 1,060.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 461,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 422,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after buying an additional 412,644 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.