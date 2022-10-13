Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Short Interest Down 44.3% in September

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the September 15th total of 20,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 66,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,438. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.77. Neogen has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.37 million. Neogen had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Neogen will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 17,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 58,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,668 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,697,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,742,000 after acquiring an additional 47,806 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 15.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,455,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,342,000 after acquiring an additional 580,088 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 345.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,068,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Neogen by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,594,000 after acquiring an additional 90,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,933,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,457,000 after acquiring an additional 79,715 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEOG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

