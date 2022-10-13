NEM Reaches Market Cap of $335.68 Million (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. NEM has a market capitalization of $335.68 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEM has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEM Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM (XEM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2015. NEM has a current supply of 8,999,999,999. The last known price of NEM is 0.03824576 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $6,081,459.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://nem.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

