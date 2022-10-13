Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NNI stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $83.60. 1,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,107. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $345.24 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.99%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $122,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,945.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

