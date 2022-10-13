Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $3.63. 117,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,512. The company has a market capitalization of $680.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $17.91.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $50,265.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,993.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $50,265.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,993.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $65,492.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,761.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,695 shares of company stock valued at $573,306. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,329,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 43,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

