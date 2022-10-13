Neblio Price Hits $3.31 on Major Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $3.31 or 0.00017343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $62.41 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,602,169 coins and its circulating supply is 18,848,789 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Neblio has a current supply of 19,600,599.56707974 with 19,600,599.56457974 in circulation. The last known price of Neblio is 2.71030405 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,780,328.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nebl.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

