NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $3.02 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.44 billion and approximately $160.56 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00015843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 806,299,890 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,595,928 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.18662052 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $167,542,160.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

