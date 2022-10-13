NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a growth of 129,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Investec raised NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

NCC Group Price Performance

Shares of NCCGF stock remained flat at $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday. NCC Group has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

Featured Articles

